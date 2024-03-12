March 12, 2024
Top 6 teams in the Premier League as of March 12, 2024
Manchester United rounds up the top six with 47 points, emphasizing the competitive nature of the Premier League standings.
Source: AP
Tottenham occupies the fifth position with 53 points, maintaining a balance of victories and draws in their recent matches.
Source: AP
Aston Villa secures the fourth spot with 55 points, showcasing a commendable goal difference of 18.
Source: AP
Manchester City holds the third position with 63 points, reflecting a consistent performance throughout the season.
Source: AP
Liverpool closely follows in second place with 64 points as well, boasting a strong goal difference.
Source: AP
Arsenal currently tops the Premier League table with 64 points.
Source: AP