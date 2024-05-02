May 2, 2024
Top performers in UEFA Champions League semi finals first leg
Niclas Fullkberg - Borussia Dortmund Niclas Fullkberg starred for Dotmund as he scored the sole goal in Dortmund's first leg victory over PSG.
Source: X/@BVB
Jamal Musiala - FC Bayern Munchen Jamal Musiala impressed in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg. He won the penalty which Kane converted for Bayern's second goal.
Source: X/@FCBayernEN
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho was certainly one of the best performers in UCL semi finals first leg
Source: X/@BVB
Leroy Sane - FC Bayern Munchen Leroy Sane scored a spectacular goal for Bayern Munich to spark the team's comeback against Real Madrid.
Source: X/@FCBayernEN
Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund The ever reliable Mats Hummels was rock solid in defence once again as Dortmund held on to a 1-0 win over PSG at home.
Source: X/@BVB
Toni Kroos - Real Madrid Toni Kroos was once again masterful in Real Madrid's midfield as he dominated the first leg away at Bayern Munich.
Source: X/@realmadriden
Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid There is no doubt on who was the best performer in the UCL semifinals first leg. Vinicius Jr scored a brace to save Real Madrid and come away with a 2-2 draw 1st leg.
Source: X/@realmadriden