Republic Sports Desk
Top Takeaways From India’s Recently Announced Squad for Sri Lanka Series
Ravindra Jadeja's future in the white-ball series becomes bleak as he was not named in the ODIs after his retirement from the T20Is.
Source: Instagram
For Suryakumar Yadav, he received a huge promotion as SKY was announced as the leader of the T20Is against Sri Lanka
Source: X/ BCCI
However, the situation around Hardik Pandya gets peculiar as despite such a fabulous form, he loses his spot as the skipper.
Source: BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return for the ODI leg of matches after Gambhir requested them to be there for his debut assignment as the coach.
Source: AP
24-year-old Shubman Gill received a major promotion after he led a young India to a 4-1 series win against Zimbabwe. maybe a new captain in the making?
Source: AP
The Sanju Samson situation is still baffling as he failed to find a spot in the ODI team despite his good showcase. Although, he will feature in the T20Is.
Source: Sony Liv
Ishan Kishan goes missing, yet again: The stumper may have to do more in order to be back in the eyes of the selectors. Maybe some domestic cricket could help him get back into the scene.
Source: AP
But on the other hand, Shreyas Iyer is seemingly back in the BCCI's eyes after he has squashed his standoff with the management. He played a couple of domestics, conquered IPL, and returns for ODIs.
Source: BCCI
Most importantly: Gautam Gambhir will look to open the series with a bang, and a dominant win against an Asian cricketing giant.
Source: iplt20.com