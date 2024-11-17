Total Money Spent In Each Edition of The IPL Auction

Ahead of the inaugural season in 2008, a mega auction was held, where bidding on players was carried out for the first time. Since then, the IPL Auction has been a continuous event.
Thus, let's take a look at the total money spent in each edition of the IPL.
IPL 2008-$36.43 million.
IPL 2009-7.65 million
IPL 2010-3.65 million
IPL 2011-62.775 million
IPL 2012- 10.995 million
IPL 2013- 11.885 million
IPL 2014- 262.6 crore
IPL 2015-87.6 crore
IPL 2016-136 crore
IPL 2017-91 crore
IPL 2018- 431 crore
IPL 2019- 106.8 crore
IPL 2020- 140.3 crore
IPL 2021- 145.3 crore
IPL 2022- 551.7 crore
IPL 2023- 167 crore
IPL 2024- Rs. 230.45 crore
IPL 2025-?
