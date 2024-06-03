June 3, 2024
UEFA Champions League Team of the season unveiled
GK - Gregor Kobel, Team - Borussia Dortmund
Source: AP
RB - Dani Carvajal, Team - Real Madrid
CB - Antonio Rudiger, Team - Real Madrid
CB - Mats Hummels, Team - Borrusia Dortmund
LB - Ian Maatsen, Team - Borussia Dortmund
RM - Marcel Sabitzer, Team - Borussia Dortmund
LM - Vitinha, Team - PSG
CAM - Jude Bellingham, Team - Real Madrid
RW - Phil Foden, Team - Manchester City
LW - Vinicius Jr, Team - Real Madrid
ST - Harry Kane, Team - Bayern Munich
