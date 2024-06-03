June 3, 2024

UEFA Champions League Team of the season unveiled

GK - Gregor Kobel, Team - Borussia Dortmund

Source: AP

RB - Dani Carvajal, Team - Real Madrid



CB - Antonio Rudiger, Team - Real Madrid



CB - Mats Hummels, Team - Borrusia Dortmund



LB - Ian Maatsen, Team - Borussia Dortmund



RM - Marcel Sabitzer, Team - Borussia Dortmund



LM - Vitinha, Team - PSG



CAM - Jude Bellingham, Team - Real Madrid



RW - Phil Foden, Team - Manchester City



LW - Vinicius Jr, Team - Real Madrid



ST - Harry Kane, Team - Bayern Munich



