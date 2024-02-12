February 11, 2024
Vinicius Jr stats for Real Madrid this season so far
In the 2023/24 season, Vinicius Jr has made 21 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 3 assists across various competitions, highlighting his impact on the field.
Source: AP
In LaLiga, he has contributed significantly with 15 appearances, 7 goals, and 4 assists, showcasing his influence in domestic league matches.
Vinicius Jr has also made 3 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, recording 2 goals, demonstrating his prowess in crucial European fixtures.
His involvement in the Supercopa has been notable, with 2 appearances and 3 goals, showcasing his ability to perform in high-stakes tournament matches.
Additionally, he has made 1 appearance in the Copa del Rey, further illustrating his contribution to Real Madrid's campaign in domestic cup competitions.
