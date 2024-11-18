Republic Sports Desk

Virat Kohli Dominates Down Under: A Look at His Test Records On Australian Tracks

Virat Kohli has been training hard in Australia as Team India gears up for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Source: X/@BCCI

Ahead of the upcoming red-ball series, let's take a look at all of the star batter's test record on Australian tracks.

Source: AP

Throughout his Test career, Virat Kohli took part in 13 Test matches in Australia.

Source: ANI Photo

Throughout the 13 red-ball matches against Australia, the right-handed batter has scored 1352 runs.

Source: BCCI

Virat Kohli's highest score against Australia happened back in the year 2014 in the month of December. He scored 168 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

Source: BCCI

India Virat Kohli has an average of 54.08 in conditions down under.

Source: AP Photo

Over the years, Virat Kohli has scored six tons while in Australia in red-ball cricket. 

Source: BCCI/X

Apart from the six centuries, the Indian cricketer has scored four half centuries as well.

Source: AP Photo

Apart from the tons and half centuries, Kohli has been dismissed for ducks in three occasions. 

Source: AP

This could be Virat Kohli's last trip to Australia for Test cricket.

Source: BCCI