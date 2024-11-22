Virat Kohli's Incredible Test Stats For Indian Cricket Team

Virat Kohli has played a total of 118 Test matches, showcasing his longevity and consistency in the format.
Throughout his Test career, Kohli has batted in 201 innings, demonstrating his ability to contribute significantly to his team's performance.
Kohli has scored an impressive total of 9,040 runs in Tests, with an outstanding high score of 254 not out.
His batting average in Test cricket stands at 47.83, reflecting his reliability and excellence as a premier batsman.
Kohli has recorded 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries, highlighting his knack for converting starts into substantial scores.
He has faced 16,212 balls in his Test career, indicating his patience and skill in building innings over time.
In addition to his batting prowess, Kohli has taken 114 catches, showcasing his capabilities as a fielder in the Test arena.
