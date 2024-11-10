Virat Kohli's Stats In Australia: How Much Runs Has Kohli Scored In Every BGT Venue

Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, here's a look at Virat Kohli's stats at every venue where India will play against Australia in the 5-match series.
Source: BCCI/X
5. Brisbane (Gabba):
Matches - 1
Runs - 20
Average - 10
Source: AP
4. Perth (Optus Stadium):
Matches - 1
Runs - 140
Average - 70
Source: BCCI
3. Sydney (SCG):
Matches - 3
Runs - 248
Average - 49.60
Source: bcci
2. Melbourne (MCG):
Matches - 3
Runs - 316
Average - 52.66
Source: AP Photo
1. Adelaide (Adelaide Oval):
Matches - 4
Runs - 509
Average - 63.62
Source: AP
Will Virat Kohli be able to recover from his slump and bounce back for India vs Australia in the 5-match Border Gavaskar Trophy?
Source: BCCI