Virat Kohli's Stats In Australia: How Much Runs Has Kohli Scored In Every BGT Venue

Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, here's a look at Virat Kohli's stats at every venue where India will play against Australia in the 5-match series. 

5. Brisbane (Gabba): 

Matches - 1

Runs - 20

Average - 10

4. Perth (Optus Stadium): 

Matches - 1

Runs - 140

Average - 70

3. Sydney (SCG): 

Matches - 3

Runs - 248

Average - 49.60

2. Melbourne (MCG): 

Matches - 3

Runs - 316

Average - 52.66

1. Adelaide (Adelaide Oval): 

Matches - 4

Runs - 509

Average - 63.62

Will Virat Kohli be able to recover from his slump and bounce back for India vs Australia in the 5-match Border Gavaskar Trophy? 

