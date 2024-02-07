January 8, 2024
Virat Kohli's T20I records
Virat Kohli will be seen in action against Afghanistan in 3 match T20I series starting on January 11, 2024.
Kohli will make his first ever T20I appearance since the 2022 T20I World Cup semifinal.
Virat Kohli has played 115 T20 International matches.
Across these matches, he has batted in 107 innings and remained not out 31 times.
Kohli has scored a total of 4008 runs with his highest score being 122
His average in T20Is stands at an impressive 52.73. Kohli has faced 2905 deliveries, boasting a strikingly high strike rate of 137.96.
He has achieved 1 century and 37 half-centuries in T20 Internationals.
Additionally, Kohli has hit 356 boundaries and 117 sixes while also taking 50 catches in his T20I career.
