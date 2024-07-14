Republic Sports Desk
What Is The Latest On Barcelona's Attempt To Sign Nico Williams?
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed they can financially sign Nico Williams
Source: AP
Barcelona want to pair Nico Williams with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and secure club's future
Nico Williams has been on a tear for Spain at Euro 2024
Nico Williams currently plays for Athletic Bilbao and has a release clause close to 62 Million Euros
Barça are completely focused on Nico Williams as top target. Talks continue with player’s camp and Barça want to advance on Nico deal from next week
