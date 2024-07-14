score-card
Republic Sports Desk

What Is The Latest On Barcelona's Attempt To Sign Nico Williams?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed they can financially sign Nico Williams

Source: AP

Barcelona want to pair Nico Williams with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and secure club's future

Source: AP

Nico Williams has been on a tear for Spain at Euro 2024

Source: AP

Nico Williams currently plays for Athletic Bilbao and has a release clause close to 62 Million Euros

Source: AP

Barça are completely focused on Nico Williams as top target. Talks continue with player’s camp and Barça want to advance on Nico deal from next week

Source: AP