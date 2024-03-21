March 21, 2024

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe and the Real Madrid transfer saga?

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reportedly agreed on a deal for the player to join the club in the upcoming summer.

Source: AP

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the final hurdle of Mbappe's wages has been settled, and he will be earning close to the top earners at the club.

PSG and Mbappe are yet to officially confirm the decision to part ways this summer, but the player is determined to leave the Ligue 1 side when his contract expires.

There were reports suggesting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea in addition to Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, who was close to joining Real Madrid in 2022, made a U-turn and signed a new contract at PSG, putting an end to his move to the Spanish side.

Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League tabled a €300 million bid for Kylian Mbappe last summer, but the striker rejected the move.

