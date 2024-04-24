April 24, 2024
When will Rhea Ripley return to action? Injury timeline upon the ex-Women's World Champion revealed
Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant champions in recent history who wreaked havoc in the RAW Women's division.
Source: WWE
She went to the next level in her clash with Becky Lynch and retained her title.
However, in the April 15th edition of RAW, Ripley had to vacate her title.
During a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan on the April 8 episode of RAW, Morgan threw Ripley to a wall and she was unable to protect her shoulder.
According to sources, Rhea Ripley's shoulder AC joint was injured during the altercation with Liv Morgan backstage.
Ripley won't be able to be in action for four to six weeks, and it will take three months for her to be cleared to perform, according to reports from Wrestling Observer.
Rhea Ripley might make a comeback as early as Money in the Bank in July, based on the reports. Though Summerslam in August is a better option considering the PLE takes place on August 3, 2024.
To determine the new champion, a traditional Battle Royal took place to determine the new Women's Champion
Becky Lynch was the last woman in the ring after eliminating Liv Morgan and became the new Women’s World Champion.
