January 16, 2024
Where will Jose Mourinho head after AS Roma sack Champions League-winning coach?
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma midway through the 2023-24 season. The star coach has been relieved off his duty immediately.
Source: AP
Mourinho was sacked because of AS Roma's underwhelming performance in Serie A and Europe League this year.
Mourinho is now a free agent again and will look to team up with another side soon.
Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea could be one of the teams where he might be headed shortly. He could also be hired by Portugal national team.
