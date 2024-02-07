January 16, 2024

Where will Jose Mourinho head after AS Roma sack Champions League-winning coach?

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma midway through the 2023-24 season. The star coach has been relieved off his duty immediately.

Source: AP

Mourinho was sacked because of AS Roma's underwhelming performance in Serie A and Europe League this year.

Source: AP

Mourinho is now a free agent again and will look to team up with another side soon.

Source: AP

Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea could be one of the teams where he might be headed shortly. He could also be hired by Portugal national team.

Source: AP

View Next Slide