Republic Sports Desk

Whirling Wonders: Hot Spin Bowling Pros Ready for IPL 2025 Bidding Wars

The dates for the IPL 2025 Auction has been revealed, and the mega event is all set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, having won the title for the third time so far. They are now the 2nd most successful teams in the IPL. 

Source: BCCI

Before the mega IPL 2025 Auction, take a look at the lost of spin bowlers who could bag a huge amount in the auction.

Source: BCCI

R Ashwin

Source: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal

Source: BCCI/IPL

Mitchell Santner

Source: BCCI

Washington Sundar

Source: BCCI

Noor Ahmad

Source: AP

Harpreet Brar

Source: BCCI

Wanindu Hasaranga

Source: BCCI