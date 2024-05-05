May 5, 2024
Who could Cody Rhodes face next after defeating AJ Styles at WWE Backlash?
After AJ Styles, it could be LA Knight who could get a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.
The Bloodline is yet to take the Roman Reigns' revenge. Hence, Solo Sikoa could could come to the fore and challenge Cody.
After a legendary Intercontinental title stint, Gunther could be pushed to the World Championship level.
CM Punk is yet to have a huge match-up after return. CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes could be a great match-up.
Drew McIntyre could be pushed at the Universal Championship level. He vs Cody Rhodes could blow the roof up.
