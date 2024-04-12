April 12, 2024
Who is OJ Simpson? Take a look at upon a football star who was acquitted of double murder!
An undeniable legend, OJ Simpson was a pioneer running back for the NFL's Buffalo Bills
Source: AP
He emerged as a top-tier footballer and emerged as a great one in the game
His life, however, took a steep turn when he was acquitted in a criminal case
OJ, nicknamed 'The Juice', was charged of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Simpson was accused with murder, but he led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit through the Los Angeles motorways before to turning himself in.
The eponymous "Bronco Chase," so called because of the white car he drove, was the first of many prime-time TV moments in the surreal story that captured America's attention.
OJ Simpson was a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he had invited a lot of trouble for himself.
OJ Simpson's record as one of the most talented RB's in football history was eclipsed by his months-long, nationally televised trial, which was referred to as "the trial of the century."
OJ had an entire force of defense attorneys for himself, namely Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian
OJ Simpson was acquitted of the charges of the double murder but a separate civil trial jury found him liable in 1997 for the deaths.
On April 10th, OJ Simpson succumbed to his battle of cancer, and the announcement was made by The Simpsons Family
