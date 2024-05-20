May 20, 2024

From The Rock to John Cena: Who are the richest WWE Superstars?

Hulk Hogan is one of the richest WWE Superstars of all time. He has a net worth of 25 million dollars.

Source: wwe.com

Stone Cold's net worth is also 30 million dollars.

Source: Stone Cold

Being one of the most famous WWE superstars in the world. He earn a whopping 80 millions dollars.

Source: AP

The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is also one of the highest earning individuals in WWE. His gets a whopping 250 million dollars

Source: WWE

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is the richest WWE superstar of all time. The Final Boss rakes in a total of 800 million dollars.

Source: WWE

Years later, The Rock is still in limelight. He is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Source: WWE

