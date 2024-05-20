May 20, 2024
From The Rock to John Cena: Who are the richest WWE Superstars?
Hulk Hogan is one of the richest WWE Superstars of all time. He has a net worth of 25 million dollars.
Source: wwe.com
Stone Cold's net worth is also 30 million dollars.
Source: Stone Cold
Being one of the most famous WWE superstars in the world. He earn a whopping 80 millions dollars.
Source: AP
The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is also one of the highest earning individuals in WWE. His gets a whopping 250 million dollars
Source: WWE
Dwayne The Rock Johnson is the richest WWE superstar of all time. The Final Boss rakes in a total of 800 million dollars.
Source: WWE
Years later, The Rock is still in limelight. He is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
Source: WWE