Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from Portugal National Team?
Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, remains undecided about his future with Portugal following their disappointing exit from Euro 2024.
Source: AP
Speculation about Ronaldo's potential retirement from Portuguese football has emerged after Portugal's loss to France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.
Source: AP
Despite playing all five matches in Euro 2024, Ronaldo failed to score a single goal and registered only one assist, leading to a disheartening tournament for the star player.
Source: AP
Following Portugal's defeat against France, head coach Martinez revealed that no individual decision, including Ronaldo's potential retirement, has been made yet.
Source: AP
The match progressed to penalties after both teams failed to score in regular play, with Portugal's Joao Felix missing a crucial penalty that contributed to their eventual loss.
Source: AP