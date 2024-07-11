 Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from Portugal National Team? | Republic World
Republic Sports Desk

Will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from Portugal National Team?

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, remains undecided about his future with Portugal following their disappointing exit from Euro 2024.

Source: AP

Speculation about Ronaldo's potential retirement from Portuguese football has emerged after Portugal's loss to France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

Source: AP

Despite playing all five matches in Euro 2024, Ronaldo failed to score a single goal and registered only one assist, leading to a disheartening tournament for the star player.

Source: AP

Following Portugal's defeat against France, head coach Martinez revealed that no individual decision, including Ronaldo's potential retirement, has been made yet.

Source: AP

The match progressed to penalties after both teams failed to score in regular play, with Portugal's Joao Felix missing a crucial penalty that contributed to their eventual loss.

Source: AP