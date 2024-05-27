May 27, 2024

Will Erik Ten Hag be sacked from Manchester United?

The Manchester United board is scheduled to review Erik ten Hag's future this week.

Representatives of other managers have already been contacted to prepare for potential changes.

The decision-making process will involve both the directors and INEOS.

Internal discussions are set to begin today as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The upcoming days and hours will be crucial in determining the outcome.

