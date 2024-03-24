March 24, 2024
Will Harry Kane play against Belgium?
England's captain, Harry Kane, is set to miss the upcoming clash against Belgium and return to Germany for ankle treatment, as confirmed by manager Gareth Southgate.
Source: AP
The striker did not feature in England's match against Brazil due to the ankle problem he brought with him to the international friendlies camp.
Following Southgate's announcement, Bayern Munich released a statement stating that Kane will return early to the club for further treatment in Munich.
Kane sustained the ankle injury during a Bundesliga game against SV Darmstadt 98 and has not participated in full training since then.
The 30-year-old's fitness will be evaluated by Bayern Munich's medical staff to determine his availability for an important Bundesliga fixture against Dortmund on March 30.
