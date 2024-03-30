March 30, 2024
Will Harry Kane play for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund?
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will play against Borussia Dortmund after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in a match against Darmstadt.
Kane missed England's friendlies but returned to training and is set to participate in the upcoming clash.
Despite Bayern's slim title hopes, Bayer Leverkusen maintains a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga.
Kane, who scored his 31st league goal before the injury, underwent full training and is deemed fit to play by coach Thomas Tuchel.
In contrast, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is sidelined after tearing a muscle in his left adductor during training with Germany.
