 Will Lionel Messi play against Argentina vs Peru in the Copa Amer
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Will Lionel Messi play against Argentina vs Peru in the Copa America?

Lionel Messi slated for tests on Friday, will miss Argentina vs. Peru match.

Source: AP

Not fully fit during Tuesday's game, expected to sit out the next match.

Source: AP

Reportedly undergoing studies to assess his condition.

Source: AP

Will participate in team training in the following days. Decision confirmed for resting until the quarter-finals.

Source: AP

Messi's absence from Peru game presently the only confirmed selection.

Source: ANI