Aryan Suraj Chadha
Will Lionel Messi play against Argentina vs Peru in the Copa America?
Lionel Messi slated for tests on Friday, will miss Argentina vs. Peru match.
Source: AP
Not fully fit during Tuesday's game, expected to sit out the next match.
Source: AP
Reportedly undergoing studies to assess his condition.
Source: AP
Will participate in team training in the following days. Decision confirmed for resting until the quarter-finals.
Source: AP
Messi's absence from Peru game presently the only confirmed selection.
Source: ANI