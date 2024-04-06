April 6, 2024
Will Lionel Messi play in the Paris Olympics in 2024?
Lionel Messi will miss the Olympic Games as Argentina has chosen three over-23 players.
Source: AP
Kylian Mbappe expressed his desire to play for France but may not due to a potential move to Real Madrid.
Source: AP
Clubs can prevent players from participating in the Olympics as it is not FIFA-sanctioned.
Source: ANI
Argentina's selected over-23 players are Emi Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Nicolas Otamendi, omitting Messi.
Source: AP
Messi's involvement in the Olympics clashes with Inter Miami's Leagues Cup schedule, making his participation impossible.
Source: AP
Despite Messi's absence, other talents will showcase their skills at the Olympics, offering an opportunity for glory.
Source: AP