April 6, 2024

Will Lionel Messi play in the Paris Olympics in 2024?

Lionel Messi will miss the Olympic Games as Argentina has chosen three over-23 players.

Source: AP

Kylian Mbappe expressed his desire to play for France but may not due to a potential move to Real Madrid.

Source: AP

Clubs can prevent players from participating in the Olympics as it is not FIFA-sanctioned.

Source: ANI

Argentina's selected over-23 players are Emi Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Nicolas Otamendi, omitting Messi.

Source: AP

Messi's involvement in the Olympics clashes with Inter Miami's Leagues Cup schedule, making his participation impossible.

Source: AP

Despite Messi's absence, other talents will showcase their skills at the Olympics, offering an opportunity for glory.

Source: AP

