Republic Sports Desk

Will Lionel Messi retire after Copa America 2024 win?

Argentina fans celebrated a hat-trick of major titles with drums and trumpets - two Copa America and the World Cup victories.

Source: AP

Lionel Messi couldn't show his footwork during celebrations at the Hard Rock Stadium but enjoyed the moment as he was injured and subbed off during the final vs Colombia.

Source: AP

Uncertainty looms over Messi's international future as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ponders continuation.

Source: AP

Argentina's triumph in Miami presents a fitting climax for Messi in his potential farewell to international football.

Source: AP

Despite not being in top form, Messi is expected to continue playing for his country for at least 2 more years.

Source: AP