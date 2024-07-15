Republic Sports Desk
Will Lionel Messi retire after Copa America 2024 win?
Argentina fans celebrated a hat-trick of major titles with drums and trumpets - two Copa America and the World Cup victories.
Source: AP
Lionel Messi couldn't show his footwork during celebrations at the Hard Rock Stadium but enjoyed the moment as he was injured and subbed off during the final vs Colombia.
Uncertainty looms over Messi's international future as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ponders continuation.
Argentina's triumph in Miami presents a fitting climax for Messi in his potential farewell to international football.
Despite not being in top form, Messi is expected to continue playing for his country for at least 2 more years.
