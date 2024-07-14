Republic Sports Desk
Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Championship
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2024, to win the championship.
Source: Wimbledon/X
Alcaraz won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6, to be crowned as the champion at All England Club.
This is Carlos Alcaraz's second consecutive Wimbledon Title win. He defeated Novak Djokovic in 2023 and has defended his throne in 2024.
The Wimbledon win is Carlos Alcaraz's 4th Grand Slam win in Men's Singles category.
With four majors already in the bag at the age of 21, a brilliant career is ahead for Carlos Alcaraz.
