February 12, 2024
With Cody vs Reigns in WM XL, where does The Rock stands for the spectacle in Philadelphia?
Cody Rhodes initially denied that he won't face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, leading to The Rock to step up
A WrestleMania showdown among the two Samoans, who also happen to be blood brothers, was heavily hinted.
However, the plans were derailed after Cody Rhodes declared that he will face Roman Reigns in Philadelphia, leaving The Rock's position in a puzzling state. Let's take a look at the possibilities
The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania
The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns On Night One of Mania, leading to Cody vs Roman in Night Two
A Fatal 4-Way Involving Seth Rollins could also be an interesting option
A Tag Team Match as The Rock and Roman Reigns join hands to clash against Seth Rollins And Cody Rhodes.
