May 15, 2024
With Rahul Dravid all set to move out, who could become the next coach for Team India?
The BCCI have begun seeking applicants for the soon-to-be vacant position for the head Coach for the Senior Men's National Cricket team
Source: BCCI
It is now known that current coach Rahul Dravid will not re-apply position, which will make the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup his last major tournament with the Indian Cricket Team.
Source: BCCI
As per reports, Rahul Dravid received pleas from the veteran players to stay back, but it looks like he has made up his mind.
Source: PTI
Reports also mention that NCA Chief VVS Laxman is also unwilling to send his application for the coaching role for the Indian Cricket Team.
Source: BCCI
If not Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, then who will become the coach for the Rohit Sharma-Team India? Here are the top five picks.
Source: BCCI
Since the BCCI are open to bring foreign coaches, Tom Moody could be a solid pick as the coach for the Men in Blue.
Source: PTI
Another superior choice would be Justin Langer
Source: IPL
In terms of Indian coaches, Ashish Nehra has made a lot of rounds as the GT coach, and he could be a superior man if he sends out his application for the role
Source: BCCI/IPL
While this is a long shot, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who is one of the pioneers in domestic cricket, could be a clinical choice for the team.
Source: PTI
But the undeniably superior choice would be CSK coach Stephen Fleming, and reports have it that the BCCI also has the New Zealander on the radar.
Source: BCCI