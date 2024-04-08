April 8, 2024
WrestleMania Night 2 in Pictures: Absolute CINEMA at Philly as Cody dethrones Roman, becomes a Champ
Night two of WrestleMania opened with a packed crowd in attendance at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Source: WWE
Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with a Claymore, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Source: WWE
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) [MITB contract cash-in]: Damian Priest wins by pinfall with South of Heaven, becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Source: WWE
The Final Testament vs. Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford (Philadelphia Street Fight): Lashley, Dawkins & Ford win by pinfall with a frog splash through a table from Ford on Kross.
Source: WWE
AJ Styles vs. LA Knight: LA Knight wins by pinfall with the BFT.
Source: WWE
Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE United States Championship): Logan Paul wins by pinfall with a frog splash, retaining the WWE United States Championship.
Source: WWE
The Hall of Fame class of 2024, and Paul Heyman among others were at the stage as the Philly crowd cheered for them
Source: WWE
Bayley vs. IYO SKY (c) (WWE Women’s Championship): Bayley wins by pinfall with Roseplant, becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion.
Source: WWE
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match): Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes, becoming your new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!
Source: WWE