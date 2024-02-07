January 18, 2024
Wrestlers who have stayed the longest in the Men's Royal Rumble match
Kane: 53:46 (2001)
Source: WWE
Steve Austin: 56:38 (1999)
Source: WWE
Mr. McMahon: 56:38 (1999)
Source: WWE
Finn Balor: 57:38 (2018)
Source: wwe.com
Randy Orton: 58:30 (2021)
Source: WWE
Edge: 58:30 (2021)
Source: WWE.COM
Ric Flair: 59:26 (1992)
Source: wwe
Roman Reigns: 59:48 (2016)
Source: wwe.com
Chris Jericho: 60:13 (2017)
Source: WWE
Triple H: 60:16 (2006)
Source: WWE
Bob Backlund: 61:10 (1993)
Source: WWE
Chris Benoit: 61:31 (2004)
Source: WWE
Rey Mysterio: 62:12 (2006)
Source: WWE
Daniel Bryan: 76:05 (2018 Greatest Royal Rumble)
Source: WWE