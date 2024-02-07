January 18, 2024

Wrestlers who have stayed the longest in the Men's Royal Rumble match

Kane: 53:46 (2001)

Steve Austin: 56:38 (1999)

Mr. McMahon: 56:38 (1999)

Finn Balor: 57:38 (2018)

Randy Orton: 58:30 (2021)

Edge: 58:30 (2021)

Ric Flair: 59:26 (1992)

Roman Reigns: 59:48 (2016)

Chris Jericho: 60:13 (2017)

Triple H: 60:16 (2006)

Bob Backlund: 61:10 (1993)

Chris Benoit: 61:31 (2004)

Rey Mysterio: 62:12 (2006)

Daniel Bryan: 76:05 (2018 Greatest Royal Rumble)

