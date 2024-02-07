January 10, 2024

WWE: 3 Superstars who defeated Roman Reigns to become champions

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a heated rivalry back in 2014. Rollins was out injured and he came back and defeated Reigns cleanly to capture the title.

Source: wwe.com

Sheamus got the win over Reigns by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in 2016.

Source: WWE.COM

Dean Ambrose not exactly won the championship, rather he retained the championship by winning the triple-threat match against his Shield brothers. However, in the match he pinned Roman Reigns.

Source: wwe.com

