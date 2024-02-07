January 10, 2024
WWE: 3 Superstars who defeated Roman Reigns to become champions
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a heated rivalry back in 2014. Rollins was out injured and he came back and defeated Reigns cleanly to capture the title.
Source: wwe.com
Sheamus got the win over Reigns by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in 2016.
Source: WWE.COM
Dean Ambrose not exactly won the championship, rather he retained the championship by winning the triple-threat match against his Shield brothers. However, in the match he pinned Roman Reigns.
Source: wwe.com