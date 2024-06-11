June 10, 2024
WWE Clash of the Castle 2024: Fight Card
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (C) vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
Source: WWE
Intercontinental Championship Match- Sami Zayn (C) vs Chad Gable.
WWE Women’s Championship Match- Bayley (C) vs Piper Niven.
Undisputed WWE Championship “I Quit Match”- Cody Rhodes (C) vs AJ Styles.
World Heavyweight Championship Match- Damian Priest (C) vs Drew McIntyre.
