June 10, 2024

WWE Clash of the Castle 2024: Fight Card

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (C) vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Source: WWE

Intercontinental Championship Match- Sami Zayn (C) vs Chad Gable.

WWE Women’s Championship Match- Bayley (C) vs Piper Niven.

Undisputed WWE Championship “I Quit Match”- Cody Rhodes (C) vs AJ Styles.

World Heavyweight Championship Match- Damian Priest (C) vs Drew McIntyre.

