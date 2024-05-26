May 26, 2024
WWE King & Queen of the Ring Results: Nia Jax crowned as the Queen, Cody retains title in a thriller
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship): Belair & Cargill win by pinfall with a wheelbarrow DDT / German suplex combination on LeRae
Source: WWE
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan (WWE Women’s World Championship): Liv Morgan wins by pinfall with Oblivion, becoming your new WWE Women’s World Champion.
“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn (c) (WWE Intercontinental Championship): Sami Zayn wins by pinfall with a Helluva Kick on Bronson Reed, retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Otis mistakenly attacks Chad Gable, which opened the chance for Sami Zayn to take out Bronson Reed while Gable is laid outside the squared circle.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring Finals): Nia Jax wins by pinfall with an Annihilatior, becoming your 2024 Queen of the Ring.
GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring Finals): GUNTHER wins by pinfall with a crucifix pin, becoming your 2024 King of the Ring.
“American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul (WWE Undisputed Championship): Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall wtih Cross Rhodes, retaining the WWE Undisputed Championship.
Things flared up as Michael Cole and Logan Paul had a heated exchange, but Corey Graves held Paul down.
Since the Orton vs GUNTHER match ended in a controversy, Triple H addressed the situation, affirming that the Ring General is the champion as the referee's decision is final.
