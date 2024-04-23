April 23, 2024
WWE RAW Results: BECKY LYNCH IS THE NEW WOMEN'S CHAMPION!
RAW commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole revealed at the beginning of the show that a new women's champion will be crowned tonight by a women's battle Royal
Source: WWE
Damian Priest and Jey Uso featured in the opening segment of the show as they hype their championship match at Backlash
#DIY vs. Awesome Truth (c) (WWE World Tag Team Championship): Awesome Truth win by pinfall with an assisted Skull-Crushing Finale on Johnny Gargano to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship.
GUNTHER made his return and declared himself for the King of the Ring tournament
Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): New Day win by pinfall with Up Up Down Down on Giovanni Vinci.
After the match, Kaiser attacks Vinci and lays him out, potentially breaking up the IMPERIUM
Tensions flared up when Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had a war of words in the ring
Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Sheamus wins by pinfall with the Brogue Kick.
Andrade & Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh & Santos Escobar: Andrade el Idolo & Ricochet win by pinfall with La Sombra from el Idolo on JD McDonagh.
WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal: Becky Lynch wins, last eliminating Liv Morgan to become your new WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion.
