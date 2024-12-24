WWE RAW Results: Catch All The Action From The Latest Episode Of Monday Night RAW

Sami Zayn punched Drew McIntyre after a heated promo by the Scottish superstar.
Source: WWE
Jey Uso came to Sami Zayn's rescue against Drew McIntyre to give RAW a thrilling start.
Source: WWE
Iyo Sky defeated Alba Fyre and Natalya to advance in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament.
Source: WWE
Damien Priest picked up a DQ victory against Dominic Mysterio after a brawl with the Judgment Day.
Source: WWE
The match between Miz and Dexter Lumis ended in chaos after Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain and the Wyatt Six got involved in a brawl.
Source: WWE
The Wyatts came out on top in their brawl with Authors Of Pain.
Source: WWE
The split in the New Day continued as emotions ran high.
Source: WWE
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in their one on one match.
Source: WWE
Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Jey Uso along with Sami Zayn got into a brawl after Drew McIntyre's win.
Source: WWE
Solo Sikoa's Bloodline came out on top after the brawl.
Source: WWE