Republic Sports Desk

WWE RAW Results: Catch All The Action From The Latest Episode Of Monday Night RAW

Sami Zayn punched Drew McIntyre after a heated promo by the Scottish superstar.

Jey Uso came to Sami Zayn's rescue against Drew McIntyre to give RAW a thrilling start. 

Iyo Sky defeated Alba Fyre and Natalya to advance in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. 

Damien Priest picked up a DQ victory against Dominic Mysterio after a brawl with the Judgment Day. 

The match between Miz and Dexter Lumis ended in chaos after Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain and the Wyatt Six got involved in a brawl. 

The Wyatts came out on top in their brawl with Authors Of Pain. 

The split in the New Day continued as emotions ran high. 

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in their one on one match.

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Jey Uso along with Sami Zayn got into a brawl after Drew McIntyre's win. 

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline came out on top after the brawl. 

