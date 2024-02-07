January 23, 2024
WWE RAW Results: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes come face to face, Seth Rollins reveals what future beholds
Seth Rollins opened the show while providing a knee update and GUNTHER interfered to express his sadness on Seth not taking the title to Mania. But Rollins revealed that he is not dropping the title.
Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): The match goes to a double count-out draw.
Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla: Ivy Nile wins by pinfall with an avalanche bulldog.
Dominik Mysterio vs. the Miz: Dominik Mysterio wins by pinfall with a frog splash
Chad Gable vs. Ivar: Ivar wins by pinfall with the Doomsault
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk come face-to-face against each other and delivered some hard-hitting words. Cody gives Punk the cold shoulder but CM whips him around and goes forehead-to-forehead with him
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark win by pinfall with Z360 from Stark on Candice LeRae
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with Claymore
