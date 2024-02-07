January 30, 2024
WWE RAW Results: CM Punk shares massive health update as Sami vs Drew gets rowdy
With his arm in a sling, CM Punk enters and takes the mic.
Source: WWE
Drew McIntyre interrupted CM Punk and alsu launched an attack on his injured arm to take him out of action
#DIY vs. Judgment Day (c) (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship): Judgment Day win by pinfall with Coup de Grace from Balor on Ciampa to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.
Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark win by pinfall with Z360 from Stark on Chelsea Green.
Seth Rollins congratulates Cody Rhodes for back-to-back Rumble wins and shares his thoughts that Cody should challenge him instead of challenging Roman Reigns.
“Big” Bronson Reed vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso: “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with an Uso splash.
GUNTHER (c) vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Intercontinental Championship): GUNTHER wins by pinfall with the Powerbomb, retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox: Kabuki Warriors win by pinfall with the diving elbow / inverted DDT combination on Natalya.
After their match, Bayley arrives at the ring to celebrater her Royal Rumble win with DAMAGE CTRL and calls out Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley enters the scene but Nia Jax makes a blindside attack and they brawled towards the ring.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall after he hit Zayn with the Claymore.
