May 14, 2024
WWE Raw Results: Jey Uso and Gunther win to set up semis, Judgement Day emerges no.1 contender
Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler (Queen of the Ring Tournament Match): Iyo Sky wins by pinfall after executing a diving moonsault.
Source: WWE
Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther (King of the Ring Tournament Match): GUNTHER wins by submission after putting Kofi through a Boston Crab.
Source: WWE
Akira Tozawa vs. “Big” Bronson Reed: “Big” Bronson Reed wins by pinfall after a mammoth 747 Splash.
Source: WWE
Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals): Lyra Valkyira wins by Pinfall with a Nightwing.
Source: WWE
Sami Zayn vs Otis: Sami Zayn knocked down a Helluva Kick to win by pinfall
Source: WWE
Becky Lynch vs Dakota Kai: Becky Lynch wins by Disqualification
Source: WWE
Judgement Day vs New Catch Republic vs the Creed Brothers vs The Authors of Pain (Tag Team No. 1 Contenders' Match): Judgment Day win by pinfall with Finn Balor a Coupe de Grace on Pete Dunne
Source: WWE
Ilja Dragunov vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (King of the Ring Quarterfinals): “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall after a diving splash
Source: WWE