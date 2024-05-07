May 7, 2024
WWE RAW Results: King & Queen of the Ring tournaments kick off, main event features a BANGER!
Finn Balor vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (King of the Ring First Round Match): “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with a spear.
Source: WWE
During the match, Drew McIntyre made his presence felt at the match.
Source: WWE
But after McIntyre left the building, CM Punk appeared and confronted Drew and delivered a fiery promo.
Source: WWE
IYO SKY vs. Natalya (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): IYO SKY wins by pinfall with the moonsault.
Source: WWE
Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet (King of the Ring First Round Match): Ilja Dragunov wins by pinfall with the H Bomb.
Source: WWE
Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Zoey Stark wins by pinfall with Z360.
Source: WWE
“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable: Chad Gable wins by disqualification after Sami Zayn attacks him
Source: WWE
Becky Lynch was confronted by Liv Morgan during her sit-down interview with Michael Cole
Source: WWE
Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Lyra Valkyria wins by pinfall with Nightwing.
Source: WWE
GUNTHER vs. Sheamus (King of the Ring First Round Match): GUNTHER wins by submission with a half-crab.
Source: WWE