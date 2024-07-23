Republic Sports Desk
WWE Raw Results: Massive Stipulation Announced for SummerSlam as Chaos Breaks Loose!
GUNTHER opened the show woth some trash talk over World Champion Damian Priest, and he champ simply came in throw hands as chaos erupted in the opening segment of SmackDown
Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov (WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match): Bron Breakker wins by referee stoppage, becoming #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville: Sonya Deville wins by pinfall with Deville’s Advocate.
CM Punk announced that he is clearedn to compete and is ready to go against McIntyre. GM Adam Pearce makes it official for SummerSlam.
But Pearce had a surprise! Seth Rollins was revealed as the special guest referee for their SummerSlam match!
Akira Tozawa, Otis, & Xavier Woods vs. Final Testament: Final Testament win by pinfall with a spin-out DDT from Karrion Kross on Xavier Woods.
Pete Dunne vs Bronson Reed: Match did not start due to Sheamus' Interference
Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark: Zelina Vega wins by pinfall with a Code Red.
“Main Event” Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh): Jey Uso & Sami Zayn win by pinfall with the diving splash from Uso on JD McDonagh.
