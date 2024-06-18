June 18, 2024
WWE RAW Results: MCINTYRE QUITS! ROLLINS RETURNS!! WYATT SICKS' MAYHEM!!!
In a shocking surprise, Seth Rollins made a return for the first time since WrestleMania XL
Source: WWE
While Rollins wanted to cling the ladder, Damian Priest had other plans as he put the title on the line at MITB. Seth agrees for a showdown
Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable: Braun Strowman wins by pinfall with a powerslam.
IYO SKY vs. Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega (MITB Qualifying Match): IYO SKY wins by pinfall with the diving moonsault, qualifying for the MITB ladder match.
Carlito vs. Dragon Lee: Carlito wins by pinfall with the Backstabber.
Drew haltingly announces that he has had enough and that he is quitting.
Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter win by pinfall with Afterparty.
Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus: Sheamus wins by disqualification after Ludwig Kaiser attacks him
Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio (MITB Qualifying Match): Jey Uso wins by pinfall with the diving splash on Finn Balor, qualifying for MITB.
Uncle Howdy returns with the Wyatt Sicks and terrorized the backstage and Gorilla as the show went off the air
