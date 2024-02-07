January 16, 2024
WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins retains Championship in a close match, GUNTHER returns
Drew McIntyre confronts Cody Rhodes in the opening segment
#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh): #DIY win by pinfall with Meet in the Middle.
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell win by pinfall with an assisted quebrada on Chelsea Green.
Ludwig Kaiser vs. Xavier Woods: Ludwig Kaiser wins by disqualification.
Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar: Akira Tozawa wins by pinfall with a sunset flip powerbomb.
Becky Lynch confronts Rhea Ripley
Awesome Truth (R-Truth & the Miz) vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor): Judgment Day win by pinfall with a lateral press from Finn Balor on R-Truth.
Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: Baszler & Stark win by submission with the Kirifuda Clutch from Baszler on Natalya.
Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Seth Rollins wins by pinfall with a Stomp, retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
