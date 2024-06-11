June 11, 2024
WWE RAW Results: The last of Ricochet? Bron Breakker absolutely MAULS him!
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest opened the show to set up a main event, which will happen between Finn and Drew
IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria: IYO SKY wins by pinfall with a crucifix driver
Braun Strowman & Latino World Order vs. Carlito & Judgment Day: Braun Strowman & Latino World Order win by pinfall with an assisted splash on Carlito.
Otis vs. Sami Zayn: Sami Zayn wins by pinfall with the Helluva Kick
Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: Shayna Baszler wins by referee stoppage with the Kirifuda Clutch.
Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov: Bron Breakker wins by pinfall with the spear.
After the match, Ricochet jumped in to save Draguvoc as Breakker attempted him spear him through the barricade.
AOP vs. Awesome Truth (c) (WWE World Tag Team Championship): Awesome Truth win by pinfall with a schoolboy pin from Miz on Akam, retaining the WWE World Tag Team Championship.
Bron Breakker then attack Ricochet in the parking lot and puts him through a car windshield.
Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor: Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with Claymore, thus guaranteeing that Judgment Day will be barred from ringside at Clash at the Castle.
