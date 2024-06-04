June 4, 2024

WWE RAW Results: The Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio triangle escalates

Liv Morgan opener the show to address on kissing Dominik. As Dom entered, he was cornered by Liv and was petrified.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Ludwig Kaiser wins via roll up

Dragon Lee vs. Finn Bálor: Finn Bálor wins via Coup de Grace

Chad Gable plotted an attack to take out Sami Zayn as the leader of the Alpha Academy still eyes the Intercontinental Championship title

Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet: Bron Breakker wins via Spear

Natalya vs. Kiana James: Kiana James win via the 401K

Carlito vs. Braun Strowman: Braun Strowan wins via an inverted chokeslam

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship): Match ended in a no contest after an attack by Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Declaring he will be the new Mr. Money in the Bank, Jey Uso does a promo in front of the audience.

The New Day vs. Authors of Pain w/The Final Testament: AOP wins via their combination finisher.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest: Damian Priest wins via a South of Heavem chokeslam

Drew McIntyre shows up following the contest and assaults Priest. Priest reverses the situation, putting Mcyntre through the announcers desk.

