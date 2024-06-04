June 4, 2024
WWE RAW Results: The Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio triangle escalates
Liv Morgan opener the show to address on kissing Dominik. As Dom entered, he was cornered by Liv and was petrified.
Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Ludwig Kaiser wins via roll up
Dragon Lee vs. Finn Bálor: Finn Bálor wins via Coup de Grace
Chad Gable plotted an attack to take out Sami Zayn as the leader of the Alpha Academy still eyes the Intercontinental Championship title
Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet: Bron Breakker wins via Spear
Natalya vs. Kiana James: Kiana James win via the 401K
Carlito vs. Braun Strowman: Braun Strowan wins via an inverted chokeslam
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship): Match ended in a no contest after an attack by Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
Declaring he will be the new Mr. Money in the Bank, Jey Uso does a promo in front of the audience.
The New Day vs. Authors of Pain w/The Final Testament: AOP wins via their combination finisher.
Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest: Damian Priest wins via a South of Heavem chokeslam
Drew McIntyre shows up following the contest and assaults Priest. Priest reverses the situation, putting Mcyntre through the announcers desk.
