February 6, 2024
WWE RAW Results: #WeWantCody still strong in St. Louis, intense Bull Rope match takes place
Monday Night RAW opened with Seth Rollins calling out Cody Rhodes to get his take on the proposal that he made
The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. #DIY - Fatal 4Way to Tag Title Qualifier: #DIY wins Fatal 4Way Qualifier, advancing to SmackDown to face British Strong Style for a Tag title shot
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch - Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Becky Lynch defeats Shayna Baszler via pinfall to qualify for the Elimination Chamber
A Women's Women's World Championship match has been made official for the Elimination Chamber in Perth, with Rhea Ripley facing Nia Jax
Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla: Ivar & Valhalla def. Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri via pinfall
JD McDonagh vs. The Miz: The Miz def. JD McDonagh via pinfall
During GUNTHER's celebration of his historic Intercontinental title reign, Jey Uso emerged as a potential contender and hinting for an IC title match
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter - WWE Women’s Tag Team championship: The Kabuki Warriors def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance via pinall to retain the WWE Women’s Tag titles
Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall in a Bull Rope Match
After the main-event match, Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes as the show went off the air
