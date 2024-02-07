January 24, 2024
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 full match card
The much-anticipated PPV event WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place this weekend. The event endorses a stacked-up fight card. Thus, without further ado let's cut to the chase.
Source: WWE
The 30-men Royal Rumble match is the biggest USP of this show. This year, superstars like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, etc., will make their way after the buzzer.
Source: WWE
The Royal Rumble match always features some huge surprises and this year as well a roof-blowing return is expected.
Source: WWE
Just like 30-men, 30-Women will also vie to take the Road to the WrestleMania.
Source: WWE
At the event, WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, will put his title on the line and will fight Kevin Owens.
Source: wwe.com
Roman Reigns also features on the fight card. He will take on AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-way match. The winner will capture the WWE Universal title.
Source: AP
WWE Royal Rumble will live telecast in India on January 28. Fans can catch the live telecast on Sony Ten network. Simultaneously, the event will be live streamed on Sony Liv app/website.
Source: WWE