January 28, 2024
WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Wrestlers that have spent most time in the ring
Drew McIntyre's impressive performance kept him in the ring for 9 minutes and 52 seconds, making a notable impact.
Source: wwe.com
CM Punk showcased his resilience, contributing 21 minutes and 45 seconds to the intense Royal Rumble event.
Source: WWE
Gunther also had a significant presence in the match, spending 30 minutes and 10 seconds in the ring.
Source: WWE.com
Cody Rhodes spent the most time in the Royal Rumble match at 43 minutes and 21 seconds.
Source: WWE
Jey Uso demonstrated endurance, lasting 50 minutes and 55 seconds in the high-stakes match.
Source: WWE.com