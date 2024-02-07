January 28, 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Wrestlers that have spent most time in the ring

Drew McIntyre's impressive performance kept him in the ring for 9 minutes and 52 seconds, making a notable impact.

CM Punk showcased his resilience, contributing 21 minutes and 45 seconds to the intense Royal Rumble event.

Gunther also had a significant presence in the match, spending 30 minutes and 10 seconds in the ring.

Cody Rhodes spent the most time in the Royal Rumble match at 43 minutes and 21 seconds.

Jey Uso demonstrated endurance, lasting 50 minutes and 55 seconds in the high-stakes match.

