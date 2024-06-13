June 13, 2024
WWE's injured reserve list: Check out which superstars are currently injured and out of action
Seth Rollins - back and Knee issues
Source: WWE
Ricochet: Multiple undisclosed injuries (Possibly written off-WWE TV)
Source: WWE
Charlotte Flair - MCL, ACL, and meniscus tear
Source: WWE
CM Punk - Torn triceps
Source: WWE
Big E - Neck injury
Source: Big E
Rhea Ripley - Shoulder injury
Source: WWE
Shotzi - Undisclosed Inujury
Source: WWE
Jimmy Uso - Undisclosed injury
Source: wwe.com
Erik - Neck Injury
Source: WWE