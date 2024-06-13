June 13, 2024

WWE's injured reserve list: Check out which superstars are currently injured and out of action

Seth Rollins - back and Knee issues

Source: WWE

Ricochet: Multiple undisclosed injuries (Possibly written off-WWE TV)

Source: WWE

Charlotte Flair - MCL, ACL, and meniscus tear

Source: WWE

CM Punk - Torn triceps

Source: WWE

Big E - Neck injury

Source: Big E

Rhea Ripley - Shoulder injury

Source: WWE

Shotzi - Undisclosed Inujury

Source: WWE

Jimmy Uso - Undisclosed injury

Source: wwe.com

Erik - Neck Injury

Source: WWE

View Next Slide