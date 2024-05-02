May 2, 2024
WWE secures a MASSIVE deal with Bray Wyatt's close aide, could make his debut as a faction member
The WWE, under the Triple H era, has made a lot of dazzling moves that has left the fans spellbound.
With the right superstars being pushed and several others intending to return to the company, it has been nothing less than successful.
The WWE has now been able to secure a deal with a wrestler who happens to be one of the late Bray Wyatt's close friends
As per PW Insider, Erick Rowan has officially signed a new deal with the WWE. No additional details have been released yet.
Rowan was last featured in WWE programming during the WWE's Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tribute show
Alongside the late Luke Harper (aka Jon Huber), he was a part of Bray Wyatt's sinister faction, the Wyatt Family.
With the rumors circulating that the Wyatt 6 faction will finally be unveiled with Uncle Howdy leading the fray, Rowan could be a part of something that was Windham's brainchild.
Bizzare QR Codes and quites have been popping up in between the RAW and SmackDown, which is very similar to what happened ahead of Wyatt's return.
Whether Erik Rowan has been signed as a wrestler or in some other capacity is yet to be seen.
