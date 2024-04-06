April 6, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: Friday ends with a blast as road leads to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia
Friday Night SmackDown opened with the KO Show with host Kevin Owens and Randy Orton came in as a guest
Source: WWE
But Logan paul, who was at the Lincoln Financial Field, interrupted them. It prompted KO & Orton to take a trip down the street to the Mania venue.
Back at the Wells Fargo Canter, Logan Paul got attacked by Randy Orton and KO ahead of their title match at WrestleMania XL.
2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: “Big” Bronson Reed wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, last eliminating Ivar.
Elektra Lopez vs. Zelina Vega: Elektra Lopez wins by pinfall with a powerbomb.
Post-match, Legado del Fantasma beats up Rey Mysterio, gbut Andrade beats them up and sides with Mysterio and the LWO. It was also announced that Andrade will replace Dragon Lee at WM.
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi had some final words for Damage CTRL ahead of their clash at WrestleMania XL
Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate): New Catch Republic win by pinfall with Birming Hammer on Grayson Waller.
Post-match, The Judgement Days lays out both teams in an attempt to assert dominance
“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa: Jey Uso wins by disqualification.
Post-match, Jim and Solo beat Jey down but Cody and Seth make the save and take them out! Cody takes a weight belt off and al;l of them avenge last time's beatdown.
